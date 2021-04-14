Police looking for suspects in fatal North Austin shooting

Police said the incident happened near the McDonald's located at 9414 North Lamar Blvd., near Rundberg Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating a homicide that occurred in North Austin Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, April 14, at approximately 7:24 p.m., Austin 911 received a call about shots fired near the McDonald's located at 9414 North Lamar Blvd., near Rundberg Lane. When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a gray-colored sedan that appeared to have crashed into other vehicles that were parked in the parking lot.

Police found a male victim lying on the ground near the driver's door of the sedan, with an apparent gunshot wound. Austin Travis-County EMS was called to the scene and the victim – later identified as 18-year-old Kedarius Griffin – was pronounced dead at 7:36 p.m.

Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians arrived on the scene. Police said the preliminary investigation shows that three men were involved in a disturbance with Griffin and several shots were fired. The suspects then left the scene in a red sedan. Investigators are trying to identify them.

Police also said there was a pregnant woman, three juvenile passengers and a two-year-old in Griffin's car at the time of the shooting, but none of them were injured.

This case remains under investigation. Police said a clear motive has not been determined.

APD's initial report on Wednesday was that one person had been detained, but their involvement in the incident is unknown.

Anyone with any information or video footage is asked to contact APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

APD said this is Austin's 23rd homicide of 2021.