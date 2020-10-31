Police investigating homicide in North Austin

APD said officers are on scene in the 500 block of Carpenter Avenue.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating the scene of a homicide in North Austin.

APD said officers were on scene at the 500 block of Carpenter Avenue. Police said at approximately 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 30, they got a shoot/stab hot shot call. The 911 caller told police someone had been shot.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man "with injuries that are consistent with the shooting." The man was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 7:11 p.m., APD said.

APD said there were not any suspects in custody.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call APD at 512-974-8477.

No further details were immediately available.