AFD: North Austin fire that displaced 14 was 'intentionally set'

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the structure and contents inside the home. No injuries were reported.

AUSTIN, Texas — A fire that was "intentionally set" in North Austin has displaced 14 people, according to the Austin Fire Department (AFD).

The AFD said crews responded at approximately 11:34 p.m. on Dec. 23 to a fourplex in the 8600 block of Fireside Drive near Burnet Middle School.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly, and no injuries were reported.

A total of 14 residents from three units were displaced. The AFD said the fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the structure and contents inside the home. The Red Cross is helping the displaced occupants.

AFD on scene of a structure fire in a fourplex 8605 Fireside Drive. Fire knocked down. Crews are overhauling. No injuries. Cause under investigation pic.twitter.com/IjuSZMnxDa — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) December 24, 2021

Final update 8605 Fireside Drive- Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set in a vacant unit of the fourplex . A total of 14 residents from 3 units were displaced. $200,000 structural damage and $50,000 content damage. @RedCrossCSTR is assisting displaced occupants — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) December 24, 2021