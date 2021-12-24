x
Crime

AFD: North Austin fire that displaced 14 was 'intentionally set'

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the structure and contents inside the home. No injuries were reported.
Credit: AFD
Courtesy: AFD

AUSTIN, Texas — A fire that was "intentionally set" in North Austin has displaced 14 people, according to the Austin Fire Department (AFD)

The AFD said crews responded at approximately 11:34 p.m. on Dec. 23 to a fourplex in the 8600 block of Fireside Drive near Burnet Middle School. 

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly, and no injuries were reported.

A total of 14 residents from three units were displaced. The AFD said the fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the structure and contents inside the home. The Red Cross is helping the displaced occupants.

