x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police, FBI searching for suspect in North Austin credit union robbery

The man threatened that he had a weapon, but no injuries were reported.
Credit: Austin Police Department
Photo courtesy of the Austin Police Department.

AUSTIN, Texas — Local authorities are looking for a man who robbed a North Austin credit union Friday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit and FBI Central Texas Violent Crime Task Force are working together to investigate the robbery at the United Heritage Credit Union located at 12208 N. MoPac Expressway. The incident occurred at around 1:50 p.m. Friday.

Police said the suspect entered the credit union, presented a note demanding money and threatened that he had a weapon. He fled the scene in a black sedan. No injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspect, pictured below, as a man with a thin build who is 5 feet, 5 inches, or 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hat, sunglasses, a blue button-down shirt, jeans, blue gloves and a surgical-style face mask.

Credit: Austin Police Department
Photo courtesy of the Austin Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers app or Austin PD app.

This is Austin's first bank robbery of 2021. At this time last year, there had been six bank robberies.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Former Texas House Speakers, Lt. Gov. advise Texas Supreme Court to find Gov. Abbott's funding veto unconstitutional

The growth in Central Texas is bringing crowds and litter to natural areas

2 women injured in shooting on Sixth Street

CapMetro's MetroRail services will be temporarily suspended starting Saturday