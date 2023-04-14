'A handful of 15-year-old kids is outsmarting an entire police department' | Nolanville residents frustrated after boys break-in 12 cars in one night

Homeowners believe the Nolanville Police Department are not taking action because the boys are juveniles.

NOLANVILLE, Texas — Frustration is running high for many homeowners in the City of Nolanville. Residents say at least 12 locked vehicles were broken into throughout the evening of April 12, according to a Nolanville Neighborhood Facebook group.

On top of that, they think it's one group of boys responsible for all of it.

"My automobile is an extension of my home," one resident said. "If my automobiles not safe, then how do they expect me to feel safe in my own home? You mean to tell me a handful of 15-year-old kids is outsmarting an entire police department?"

In one case, neighbors said the thieves stole firearms out of a vehicle's trunk.

"Firearms are federal," the resident adds. "It's a whole lot more serious charge than just going through people that take $10 on a credit card."

One woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, says this isn't the first time a group of boys has caused trouble in the city. Back in 2021, a group of boys pinned down her 73-year-old neighbor in her own home and robbed her. Just a few months ago, the same group kicked in the back window of the same neighbor.

"The first time it was broad daylight," the woman said. "They snuck in. She's real hard of hearing, and they took a wool cap and held it over her whole face and held her down and took all her belongings."

Homeowners believe the Nolanville Police Department are not taking any action because the groups of boys are juveniles.

"[Nolanville Police Department] pretty much had told us that they kind of suspect who did it, but there's really not much they can do because they're juveniles, and they put them up for three four days and, then they are right back out," one victim said.

"They ought to be able to find someone to work with," another homeowner said. "I think that our public safety is in a higher bracket than pride."

6 News called and emailed the Nolanville Police Department before the story aired on Friday, April 14. We still have not heard anything but will update the story as it develops.