AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police officers responded to the scene of a bomb threat in southwest Austin, near Circle C Ranch, on Tuesday evening.

APD tweeted just after 7 p.m. Tuesday that a helicopter was responding to the 7100 block of Doswell Lane to assist with a bomb call.

The department then tweeted that officers are on scene of a bomb threat where a resident is threatening to set the device off.

By 7:40 p.m., APD tweeted that officers had cleared the scene and no explosive device was found.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Garth Brooks may be coming to a dive bar in your town

Woman riding with Cedric Benson during deadly Austin motorcycle crash was recent UT graduate

'We prayed together.' Hays County constable thanks family of woman killed in mini-motorcycle crash

Attention porch pirates! New Texas law makes it a felony to steal packages starting Sept. 1