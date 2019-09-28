Editor's note: The above video is from the suspect's first court appearance when he was given no bond.

HOUSTON — The man charged with the fatal shooting of Harris County deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was back in a Houston courtroom on Monday morning.

Last week he was in probable cause court where he was given no bond during that hearing. Robert Solis, the 47-year-old man charged with capital murder, did not appear in court initially because he was in the hospital on suicide watch.

This time around, however, Solis stood before the judge. His bond remains at no bond. The judge stated in court Monday "it is a likely outcome that death be the sentence here."

Solis allegedly shot Deputy Dhaliwal in the back of the head twice during a traffic stop on Friday. According to investigators, Dhaliwal pulled Solis over for running a red light. Multiple law enforcement sources tell KHOU Solis is an ex-con who's been wanted since 2017.

In Oct. 2002 Solis was sentenced to 20 years in jail for kidnapping his own son and shooting a man in the leg. After serving 12 years of the 20-year prison sentence, Solis was released and continued his violent criminal history.

Deputy Dhaliwal was a 10-year veteran with a "heart of gold." He was the first member of the Sikh community to become a Harris County Sheriff deputy.

“He was a hero, a respected member of the community and a trailblazer,” Gonzalez said.

Dhaliwal was in his early 40s, married and a father of three.

Gonzalez said Dhaliwal was a well-liked and respected deputy who was a leader with the department.

“For me, personally, I’m heartbroken because he’s a personal friend of mine,” Gonzalez said. "He represented his community with integrity, respect and pride."

Several agencies and officials throughout the state of Texas posted their condolences and messages of support for HCSO on social media.

