Nine suspected victims of human trafficking rescued in Valley Mills, according to police

Valley Mills Police Officer, Jordan Williams was running a routine traffic stop when he noticed something was off.

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — Nine suspected victims of human trafficking were rescued by Valley Mills Police Officer Jordan Williams on July 23, according to the Valley Mills Police Department.

Around 10:03 p.m. Valley Mills Police Officer, Jordan Williams was running a routine traffic stop for a defective headlight in the 200 Block of Avenue C in Valley Mills, according to reports.

A 2009 Honda Pilot was stopped by the officer with a driver and nine crammed passengers inside with dark tinted windows and California license plates, according to reports. None of the passengers however had identification or spoke English.

Officer Williams reportedly requested additional police help after noticing that the passengers seemed unusually nervous and one of the passengers was determined to be a missing endangered person out of Los Angeles.

The officer was joined by Clifton PD, Texas DPS and the Bosque County Sheriffs Office. The Texas DPS Trooper (who spoke Spanish) indicated that she believed the passengers were victims of human labor trafficking, as stated in the release.

The nine suspected victims were taken to the Valley Mills Police Department where they were provided water and victim services. Eight of the suspected victims were later taken by ICE to another destination that would render further assistance and services, as reported by the VMPD .

The driver was arrested for the traffic related offense and was booked into the Bosque County Jail.



The Bosque County Sheriff's Office as a part of their assist, also contacted the Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Unit for assistance, reports state.