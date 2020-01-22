SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels Police are investigating the first homicide of the new year after a woman was found dead early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called out for a possible stabbing around 12:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Allison Drive. That's in a neighborhood close to South Walnut and County Line Road.

Once there, officers found a 32-year-old woman dead at the scene. Another woman, a 29-year-old, was taken into custody and booked on a murder charge.

“At no point was there any danger nor is there any current danger to the public,” said New Braunfels Police Department Spokesperson David Ferguson.

Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Crystal Marie Madrigales of Alton, Texas.

The woman who was killed was a resident of the home. She has been identified as Iris Velasquez.

A section of Allison Drive will be closed for a few hours while police continue their investigation.

The murder marks the first homicide investigation for New Braunfels officers so far this year.

“It really varies from year to year. Generally speaking, maybe we have one or two [homicides]. We have had years where we’ve had none, so it’s a pretty rare occurrence in New Braunfels," said Ferguson.

