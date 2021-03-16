“I personally welcomed her on her first day here several weeks ago, and I was there to personally terminate her as her career with the Sheriff’s Office ended."

SAN ANTONIO — Police arrested a recently-hired Bexar County Sheriff’s Office employee overnight who is accused of driving while intoxicated. According to BCSO, Abigail Colbert, 24, was a temporary jailer.

The San Antonio Police Department arrested Colbert at 2 a.m. on Tuesday for DWI. According to BCSO, Colbert was previously assigned to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, and had been employed since February of 2021.

Sheriff Javier Salazar terminated Colbert for "failing to perform satisfactorily during the probationary period in accordance with Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Civil Service rules."

“I personally welcomed her on her first day here several weeks ago, and I was there to personally terminate her as her career with the Sheriff’s Office ended,” Salazar said.

Colbert's bond has been set at $1,000.

Salazar said BCSO's Internal Affairs will be conducting a separate but concurrent investigation into this incident, pending further criminal investigation of the case by SAPD.