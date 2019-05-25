AUSTIN, Texas — Violent crime is relatively uncommon in Austin, but property crimes are a big problem.

Thieves made the rounds Thursday night, breaking into cars at a Gold's Gym in Northwest Austin.

"Definitely would like to be able to come to the gym and not have this happen," said Damien Swirble, as he stood over a pile of broken glass from one of his truck's windows.

Swirble is very upset to be one of the victims in the car break-in sting.

"Definitely makes you pretty angry," he said.

His truck was one of five vehicles broken into at the Gold's Gym on Research Boulevard near Burnet Road at around 9 p.m. Thursday.

"A vehicle right next to me also had their windows smashed in," he said.

Andrew McDowell has even more reason to be upset because he can't even get a rental car.

"They got my wallet which had my drivers license and credit cards," McDowell said.

Fortunately, Swirble was able to get a glimpse of the license plate number of the suspicious vehicle.

"I'd like to actually catch the bad people for once," Swirble said. "If not, I'm going to start taking justice into my own hands in the future."

While they don't have any security camera footage, Gold's Gym released a statement saying, "We are cooperating with police in their investigation and we also encourage members not to leave valuables in their vehicles when they are in the gym."

An investigator is now looking into the situation.

Police said the best thing to do to prevent a car break-in is hide and lock your belongings.

The victims of this crime now hope the people responsible will be caught so break-ins like this one don't happen again.

