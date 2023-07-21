Nate Paul trial postponed 1 year, records show

Last month, Paul pleaded not guilty to eight counts of making false statements and reports to lenders.

AUSTIN, Texas — Court documents show that a federal judge has agreed to push a trial date for real estate developer Nate Paul by one year. Paul's trial, which was initially scheduled to begin on Aug. 14, will now begin on July 20, 2024.

The documents show that during a hearing on Thursday, July 20, the judge agreed to the attorneys' request to move the trial to provide sufficient time for the parties involved to prepare and analyze records.

In early June, Paul was charged with eight counts of making false statements and reports to banks that loaned him more than $170 million for his business practices. Paul pleaded not guilty to all counts in late June.

Earlier this month, the federal judge overseeing Paul's trial granted a request for modified bail conditions, allowing him to continue litigating civil cases from prior to his arrest in June.

An original stipulation of Paul's bond arrangement prohibited him from threatening legal claims against anyone who could be viewed as a witness or victim in the case if the claim were related to the “person’s action or inaction in connection with the investigation or prosecution.” Paul's attorneys successfully argued that the condition could have unintended consequences against him.

Paul was mentioned numerous times throughout the 20 articles of impeachment filed against suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The articles allege that Paxton abused his power as attorney general to help Paul, who donated $25,000 to Paxton's re-election campaign in 2018.

However, there is no mention of Paxton in the charges filed against Paul.

Paul is an Austin-based investor who founded the multibillion-dollar holding company World Class Holdings in 2007. He is one of the largest private real estate owners in the U.S.