SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's music community is offering its thoughts, hearts, and prayers following Sunday night's deadly shooting during a show at a downtown music venue.

Two people were killed and five other victims were injured in a shooting inside Ventura, a music venue along San Antonio's Museum Reach portion of the River Walk.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said an argument led to the deadly shooting. The chief said the suspect was still at-large, but he was confident they'd have the suspected shooter in custody

Several area bands, as well as another local bar, took to social media to express their grief and sympathies over the shooting.

Meanwhile, the search for the suspect is ongoing.