4 stabbed, 3 others injured in massive brawl caught on video, HCSO says

KATY, Texas — Seven people were injured Monday during a fight at a park in the Katy area, according to Harris County authorities.

The fight broke out at Beckendorff Park in the 1800 block of Katyland Drive after 3 p.m., according to Harris County Sheriff's Office PIO Thomas Gilliland. He said anywhere from 11 to 18 people were involved in the fight.

Authorities initially said the fight began over two girls, but later said they weren't sure what started it.

"It's not like these things happen every day," Gilliland said.

Authorities said two of the victims were stabbed and taken to hospitals via Life Flight. Officials said they believe one of the stabbing victims is 18 years old and the other appears to be a juvenile. Both were in critical condition. Two other teens were stabbed and are expected to be OK.

Authorities said the suspect was taken into custody and was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two others were taken to area hospitals via ambulance. One of them is also considered a suspect, according to Gilliland.

Here's a list of the victims, according to authorities:

Male, 18, stabbed, non-life-threatening

Male, 17, stabbed, life-threatening, now in stable condition

Male, age unknown, stabbed, non-life-threatening

Male, 16, stabbed, life-threatening, now in stable condition

Male, age unknown, blunt force trauma

Male, 19, contusions and blunt force trauma

Male, 16, contusion, blunt force trauma

According to Precinct 5 authorities, the fight started at Paetow High School and ended at the park. It's unclear if all of the people involved in the fight go to Paetow HS.

Authorities said at least one knife was found at the scene.

Increased security

On Tuesday, a day after the fight, parents at the park said they noticed increased security. They said it's something they'd like to see more of after the massive brawl.

Mayra Soria's 3-year-old daughter plays at the park.

"It's really quiet in Katy so it was ... it was really crazy," Soria said. "It happened when it's usually busy with little kids after school, so it's a little bit frightening."

She said the sight of patrol cars in the park's parking lot makes her feel a little safer.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office took over as the lead of the investigation.

