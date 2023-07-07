'It was stupid and it's senseless' | Mothers of Iconic Village fire victims speak out, reflect on the memories of their children

After arrest documents of 30-year-old Jacobe Ferguson revealed that a mattress fire led to the blaze, these moms want justice for their children.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Adventurous, funny and a smart wit - that's how Ginger Kesterson describes her son James Miranda, who was working at a Discount Tire store in 2018 while living at the Iconic Village Apartment.

"He was fun, we had the perfect relationship," Kesterson said.

The same can be said for Cheryl Estes' relationship with her son, Dru Estes.

"Our other kids are his, mine and ours. And Dru was our only son together and he loved us," Estes said.

Both moms were devoted to their sons, and both continue to grieve their losses after both died in the Iconic Village Fire in San Marcos five years ago.

Kesterson never got the chance to identify her son's body, left with just his ashes and a photo of him for his memorial.

"They told me it was something I did not want to see, so they identified him positively through his dental," Kesterson said. "I lost it, I completely lost it again. Oh, my God. What am I going to do with my other two children? How am I going to stand strong for them?"

Estes knew she lost Dru when he didn't call her, saying her son died "peacefully" in his sleep.

After arrest documents of 30-year-old Jacobe Ferguson revealed that a mattress fire led to the blaze, these moms want justice for their children.

"I'm pissed because it was stupid and it's senseless, and five kids, five kids lost their lives," Estes said.

Both families will be featured in a documentary called "The Weight of Ashes," which is being created by Brian Kyle "BK" Frizzell, the brother of victim Ashley Frizzell. Now that an arrest has been made and charges have been filed, Frizzell's hope is to show people that their actions have consequences.

