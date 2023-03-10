Man arrested for allegedly attacking another man with a hatchet, then dumping his body on a sidewalk near North MoPac

Brian Christopher Davis faces several charges, including capital murder by terror threat.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man currently booked in the Travis County Jail is accused of attacking another man with a hatchet before dumping his body on a sidewalk near North Mopac Expressway and Parmer Lane, according to an affidavit obtained by KVUE.

On Oct. 3, the Austin Police Department initially said that officers responded to a report of a crash in the 12100 block of the North MoPac southbound service road at around 1:30 a.m. Officers located a body on a sidewalk, but there was no vehicle on the scene and the only other person present was the 911 caller.

When first responders began rendering aid to the victim – later identified as 53-year-old John Walker Oden – it was discovered that he had severe cuts on the side of his neck and head and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined that Oden's injuries were not the result of being hit by a card, and the Homicide Unit was called to the scene.

An affidavit is now painting a clearer picture of the alleged events that led to the discovery of Oden's body.

According to the affidavit, detectives were able to obtain security video of the area that showed a black SUV pull into the driveway of 12186 Mopac Expressway. The video showed a woman get out of the SUV with a dog and walk down the sidewalk, and a man get out of the SUV and remove Oden from the driver's seat area of the car before throwing him on the ground. The video then showed that man get into the driver's seat of the SUV and purposefully drive over Oden, causing additional injuries to his body, before leaving the scene.

The vehicle was last seen heading southbound on the frontage road of MoPac Expressway and turning right into a business parking lot a short distance away from where Oden was left near the sidewalk.

On Oct. 3 at around 8:30 a.m., the affidavit states that an autopsy was performed on Oden. The pathologist performing the autopsy determined his cause of death to be multiple cuts on his head, neck and body, in combination with blunt force trauma to his torso. The manner of death was determined to be homicide.

Also on the morning of Oct. 3, investigators spoke with two people who said they were renting a room at Oden's home. The couple told investigators that the last time they had seen Oden was around midnight when he left the home in a hurry with a man, a woman and a dog. The witnesses said that the people Oden left with had also stayed at the home the night before.

The conversation with the witnesses eventually led investigators to identify the man and woman Oden was seen leaving with. According to the affidavit, police identified the man, 40-year-old Brian Christopher Davis, as a person of interest and discovered that he was already in the Travis County Jail for a separate robbery offense committed later in the morning of Oct. 3.

On Oct. 6, law enforcement officials were able to locate the woman involved in Pflugerville. During her interview with investigators, she explained the chain of events on the morning of Oct. 3 that allegedly led to Oden's death.

The woman said Oden had politely let her know that she and Davis could not longer stay at his home. He agreed to drop her and Davis off at a local hospital so she could address a medical issue she was having. She said Oden was driving and both she and Davis were in the backseat.

It was at this time that the woman said while Oden was driving, Davis began attacking him from behind with a "battle axe style hatchet" that he had brought from Oden's house, according to the affidavit. The woman said she didn't know Davis had brought the axe with him.

The affidavit states that after Davis began attacking Oden, he gained control of the steering wheel and maneuvered the SUV towards the driveway of 12186 MoPac Expressway southbound. Oden was able to stop the vehicle, and Davis told the woman to get out.

The woman said she was in fear for her life and quickly got out of the SUV with her dog and began walking away, "looking for a place to hide." As she continued to walk away from the scene, she said she could hear Oden pleading for his life.

She said she continued walking and looking for a place to hide from Davis but couldn't find one. Davis pulled up beside her in Oden's SUV and told her to get inside or he was going to kill her dog. The woman unwillingly got into the vehicle, according to the affidavit, and she told investigators that she suggested to Davis to dump the vehicle. Davis agreed, parking the vehicle at a nearby elementary school.

She said the two of them began walking way together and after a short time, she took the first opportunity to run away from him. She told investigators that she continued to fear that Davis would kill her and remained hiding from him the best that she could.

The affidavit states that investigators located Oden's SUV at Summit Elementary School.

Jail records show that Davis was booked at 2:19 p.m. on Oct. 3 and faces four charges: capital murder by terror threat; robbery; evading arrest with a previous conviction; and resisting arrest, search or transport. His combined bond is over $1.5 million.