Man killed in homicide on Montopolis Drive in southeast Austin

This is being investigated as Austin's 18th homicide of the year, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide on Montopolis Drive in southeast Austin.

APD said at approximately 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, 911 received multiple calls about gunshots heard near the 800 block of Montopolis Drive. APD also learned that someone who appeared to be in need of medical assistance was in the same area.

At approximately 12:36 a.m., officers arrived on the scene to find a man in his early 20s with obvious signs of trauma. Officers began performing life-saving measures until EMS medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at approximately 12:47 a.m.

While officers were processing the scene, they learned that another man in his 20s showed up at a local hospital with injuries related to this incident. That man is in stable condition, according to police.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, APD detectives remained on the scene, speaking with a person of interest and a witness. Police said they believe this was an isolated incident, but they reminded the public to remain vigilant.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the APD Homicide tip line at 512-477-3588.

This is being investigated as Austin's 18th homicide of the year, according to police.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube