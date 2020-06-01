EUNICE, N.M. — The Eunice Police Department is searching for Katherine "Katy" Rosalez, 15 who disappeared January 4.

Police are not clear on whether Rosalez left her home on foot or in a car, but believe she may be in El Paso or the surrounding areas.

She was last seen Saturday in Eunice between 9:30 and 10:00 P.M. wearing a grey shirt with "champion" written on it and may have a blue jacket with her

She is 5'4, 125 pounds with long curly brown hair and was last seen with it down.

If you have any information regarding her location, the Eunice Police Department asks you to call them at 575 394 2112.

