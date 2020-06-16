Suspect tied to Minneapolis arson arrested in Colorado

A 22-year-old man was arrested by ATF officers in Breckenridge on Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS — A suspect in the fires at the Minneapolis third precinct has been arrested in Colorado.

Multiple federal sources tell KARE 11 the arson suspect is 22-year-old Dylan Robinson of Brainerd, Minnesota.

He was taken into custody Sunday by ATF and U.S. Marshals in Breckenridge, Colorado.

He’s being held on arson related charges filed by the U.S. Attorney’s office here in Minnesota in connection with fires started during the unrest following the killing of George Floyd.

The charges are expected to be unsealed later today after Robinson makes his first court appearance in Colorado.