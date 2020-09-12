Travis County Sheriff's Office investigating after 1 shot at Milan apartments

Authorities are searching for the suspect who ran away.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at the Milan apartments near Wells Branch Parkway and Interstate 35.

The shooting happened just after 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office responded to a call of a disturbance involving a gun.

One man was shot and the suspect ran away.

Authorities have set up a perimeter to look for the shooter and are asking the public to avoid the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital but we are not sure about his condition at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.