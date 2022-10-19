Suspect killed, deputy injured amid mental health assessment call in Milam County

Officials said the deputy, who returned gunfire, was struck several times.

AUSTIN, Texas — A mental health assessment call resulted in a suspect's death Wednesday afternoon. Officials noted that the Milam County Sheriff's Office deputy who returned gunfire was also struck multiple times.

According to the sheriff's office, officials were called to the 100 block of Inwood Drive, outside of Rockdale, at around 2 p.m. to conduct a mental health assessment on an individual who was apparently going through a crisis.

During this assessment, officials said the subject became "uncooperative" and was "exhibiting suicidal tendencies" while interacting with the Central Counties Services’ Mobile Crisis Outreach Team.

The sheriff's office said Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV attempted to take the subject for an emergency order of detention when the subject began opening fire on the deputy. Ferguson was reportedly struck multiple times and returned fire, striking the suspect, who was pronounced deceased on scene.

The suspect's identify has not yet been released.

Ferguson was transported to Baylor Scott & White Temple in stable condition via PHI Life Flight. He serves as a mental health deputy for the sheriff's office and has 28 years of experience in law enforcement.

"Deputy Ferguson has been instrumental in developing mental health responses for both the University of Texas Police Department and the sheriff’s office," the sheriff's office said.

The Texas Rangers will investigate the shooting.

