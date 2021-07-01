Man who sold AR-15 to Midland-Odessa shooter sentenced to 2 years in prison

Braziel has been ordered to self-surrender to the Federal Bureau of Prisons by April 7, 2021.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man has been sentenced to two years in prison for his role in the August 31 mass shooting that took place in Midland-Odessa.

Marcus Anthony Braziel plead guilty in 2020 to one count of dealing firearms without a license and one count of subscribing to a false tax return.

Braziel was accused of selling the AR-15 authorities say was used in the 2019 shooting.

Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives raided the Lubbock man's home just a few days after the mass shooting, seizing 29 weapons.

The gun was allegedly sold to the shooter back in October 2016.

Braziel also admitted to hiding the sales of the firearms from the IRS.