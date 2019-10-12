AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is related to KVUE's original report about the death of Nicole Volmer.

An Austin man who was convicted in the 2016 shooting death of his wife has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Michael Volmer to 20 years in connection to the December 2016 death of his wife, Nicole Volmer.

On Dec. 18, 2016, Austin police were called to the Volmers' home on Walton Heath Circle near Onion Creek Parkway at around 12:25 a.m. for a reported shooting. Nicole was transported to a local hospital by medics, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

According to the original arrest affidavit for Michael, the couple had been in an argument. A teen living in the home heard a noise, went to the master bedroom and found Michael applying pressure to a gunshot wound in Nicole's side. The teen called 911 and told police that Michael told her, "I threw the gun onto the bed and it went off."

In an interview with police, Michael said he and his wife had been in an argument that escalated to the point that a gun was brought out. The affidavit stated Michael told police he threw the gun onto the bed, at which time it discharged and hit Nicole. The deputy medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Nicole told police the bullet was fired in a downward trajectory.

Nicole is survived by her four children.

