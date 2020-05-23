Alejandro Ripley was found dead Friday after an Amber Alert was issued.

MIAMI — Alejandro Ripley was sadly found dead hours after an Amber Alert was issued Friday. Now, his mother has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder.

According to the Miami Dade Corrections website, Patricia Ripley, 45, was booked into jail early Saturday morning. She's been charged with premeditated murder.

The Miami Herald says Ripley admitted to police that she was responsible for Alejandro's death and told officers "he's going to be in a better place."

Alejandro's body was found Friday floating in a small lake at the Miccosukee Gold and Country Club in Miami and that officers noted trauma to his head, according to Local 10.

This is a developing story. Updates will be made as they become available.

