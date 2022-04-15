HCSO: $2 million worth of meth found in woman's home after she called police under the influence

Narcotics officers removed about 112 kgs of crystallized meth and 87.2 kgs of liquid meth from the home, investigators said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two million dollars worth of meth was found in a woman's home after she called deputies under the influence and said she couldn't take care of her child, according to investigators.

The woman reportedly called 911 and admitted she was under the influence and couldn't take care of her 2-year-old child, the Harris County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Division tweeted.

When deputies arrived at the woman's home they said they discovered the woman was manufacturing crystal meth.

Narcotics officers removed about 112 kgs of crystallized meth and 87.2 kgs of liquid meth from the home which totaled about $2 million, investigators said.

The female was taken into custody and her child was released to CPS.

Artemio Hernandez said he has been living in the same mobile home neighborhood for almost 20 years and has never seen anything like this.

“It’s crazy, it’s crazy all these things happening here,” Hernandez said. “I can’t believe it.”

Hernandez said the woman moved into the home about a month ago with two young girls.

It's unknown if both children were in the home at the time deputies were called.

