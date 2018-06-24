AUSTIN -- Two men are accused of burglarizing Austin internet shipping company uShip and wearing branded merchandise during the alleged crime.

According to police, an officer arrived at the company on East Riverside Drive around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday responding to a call reporting two subjects were on the property wearing company apparel that is commonly given away. The caller believed the subjects had entered the building somehow and took a number of items. On scene, police said a manager stated the two men did not work for the company and when asked if they did, they stated yes but could not report which section or team they worked with.

Police said the subjects were seen in a nearby parking lot with a large number of items placed out on tables, including electronic devices, bags and headphones. The men were observed to be wearing blue hats monogrammed with "uShip." One was also wearing a uShip shirt and the other a uShip sweater. When asked, police said neither could agree if they worked for the company.

Court documents state one of the men identified himself as Jose L. Padilla, 28, and stated the other suspect, Anthony Canales, 24, was trying to protect him by saying to be quiet and not talk to officers. According to police, Padilla admitted to taking the items, said he gained entry to the building with a key card, and that he did not have permission to enter the building. Padilla reportedly admitted to taking three cell phones, clothing, and three pairs of headphones.

Canales stated that he did not ever enter the building, police said, though he was wearing uShip clothing. Upon reviewing surveillance footage, police said he can be seen pulling on a door to the building until it opened and then waving Padilla over. Padilla can be seen looking at another door on a fire escape, so Canales goes in, closing the door behind him. Canales later opens up the door from inside for Padilla.

Police said both men were placed under arrest for burglary of a non-residence, a state jail felony.

Later, documents state Padilla was found to be in possession of 3.1 grams of methamphetamine. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony.

Meanwhile, police could not find any information based on the name "Anthony Canales" provided. When told he was going to be transported to the ID section to determine his true identity, police said the suspect claimed he was having a seizure. At the hospital, his identity was found to be Anthony Michael Schuchmann, 24.

According to Travis County records, Schuchmann currently has three charges under his name: burglary of a building, out of county misdemeanor, and failure to ID.

