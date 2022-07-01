x
Crime

Suspect in 2018 North Austin cold case arrested less than a mile from crime scene

Jonathan Rogers, 23, was shot dead near Cook Elementary School.

AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin family might be closer to having answers after their son, 23-year-old Jonathan David Rogers, was shot dead on the 1600 block of Mearns Meadow Blvd. more than three years ago.

A U.S. Marshals-led task force arrested 25-year-old Deandre Eric Conner Thursday on a capital murder charge in link to the case. He was found less than a mile from the crime scene on the 1800 block of West Rundberg Lane.

Deandre Conner, 25

Following an investigation by the Austin Police Department, an arrest warrant was issued for Conner on Dec. 8, 2021. 

Rogers was shot in the chest near Cook Elementary School on the night of Aug. 24, 2018. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

After being contacted by the APD for assistance in Conner's arrest, members of the task force developed information that he was still in the Austin area. Conner was observed at an apartment complex off Rundberg Lane, where he was surrounded and arrested without incident.

Conner was taken to the Travis County Jail, where he'll await judicial proceedings.

