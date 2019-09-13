MCKINNEY, Texas — For the second time this year, an employee with the McKinney Fire Department is being investigated for an alleged sexual assault of a child, authorities say.

On Friday, officials with the department confirmed Rodney Smith, 34, was fired following his arrest Thursday.

Court records show Smith was arrested on a sex assault to a child charge and remains in jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.

McKinney Fire Chief Danny Kistner says the department is working with the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

"For the McKinney Fire Department, the safety of our citizens and maintaining the trust of the public is our highest priority and we take these matters very seriously," he said.

RELATED: McKinney firefighter fired after indicted on sexual abuse of a child charge

In February, a former firefighter with the department was arrested by McKinney police. Chad Watson, 38, was indicted on a felony charge of sexual abuse of a child under 14.

The department fired Watson amid the investigation.

"He will be going through his legal due process in the courts," said Denise Lessard, a spokesperson with the McKinney Fire Department, at the time Watson was fired in February. "As a Fire Department, safety and maintaining the public trust is of utmost importance and we take these matters very seriously."

More on WFAA: