LODI, Calif. — A woman is safe and the man accused of threatening to kill her is in jail after the crew of a Lodi McDonald's took quick action to help.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the fast-food employees met the woman after she walked into the Flag City McDonald's just after 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Employees said the woman told them to call 9-1-1 and asked them to help hide her. She also gave employees the license plate number of the car she had been riding in.

The victim tried to place an order at the counter when the suspect, Eduardo Valenzuela, demanded she use the drive-thru.

The woman got into the car and proceeded to go through the drive-thru. While at the window, employees said the woman mouthed the words "HELP ME" as Valenzuela was sitting in the passenger seat.

While at the window, deputies arrived at the restaurant and spoke with employees inside. They rushed the deputies out the door, telling them the woman in the car needed help.

Deputies believe Valenzuela had previously been violent with the victim. The victim told deputies Valenzuela told her to take him to visit his family and threatened to kill her. A gun was discovered in the trunk of the car.

Valenzuela was booked in the San Joaquin County Jail for criminal threats, stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office



