Mattress set on fire led to deadly 2018 Iconic Village Apartment fire in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Arrest documents from The San Marcos Fire Marshal's Office reveal new information about the 2018 arson that killed five people at the Iconic Village Apartments.

According to documents, on July 20, 2018, the San Marcos Fire Department, San Marcos Police Department and San Marcos Hays County EMS received a call about a fire at the Iconic Village Apartments Building 500 located at 222 Ramsey Street.

When they arrived, crews found multiple people with a range of injuries and five people dead. They were identified as Belinda Moats, Haley Frizzell, James Miranda, David Ortiz and Dru Estes.

Several days later on July 24, 2018, investigators interviewed a resident who told them "there was a mattress located in a breezeway on the first floor." The person also stated that Jacobe Ferguson, who has since been arrested and charged with arson, talked to him about the mattress and the "flammability" of it.

When investigators interviewed Ferguson, he denied any knowledge regarding the mattress. They then pressed him about the "mattress with his name on it" and Ferguson told investigators that he did not have anything to do with the mattress.

But when investigators interviewed another witness, she told them that she left the mattress for Ferguson and put his name on it. Ferguson then admitted to investigators that he "lied about knowing about the mattress" on July 25, 2018.

In December 2018, it was determined by investigators that the cause of the fire was "human intervention by the application of a competent ignition source to available combustible material." Ferguson's arrest documents identify the combustible material as the mattress in the breezeway.

Then in October 2022, the case was picked back up and was reviewed by the ATF, San Marcos Police Department and the Texas Rangers.

Investigators started interviewing witnesses again about the fire. In February 2023, one resident -- who sustained serious bodily injury -- spoke with investigators and talked about her relationship with Ferguson. She told investigators that "she broke off the relationship with Ferguson because Ferguson was too emotional."

Another witness told investigators that Ferguson contacted him the night of the fire and said Ferguson was "intoxicated." In the document, the witness talked about how a day after the fire, "he and Ferguson discussed possible ways the fire started" and that "Ferguson talked about the flammability of a mattress and that a 'stray spark or someone intentionally setting fire to this mattress; could have been the cause of the fire.'"

According to the document, another witness was told by Ferguson to lie to investigators back in 2018 and to not say anything about the mattress.

On June 26, 2023, investigators interviewed a witness again who said Ferguson "Didn't tell me he did it, he told me why he did it."

Ferguson is charged with arson resulting in bodily injury or death, a first-degree felony.