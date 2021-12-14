Federal court sentences Austin drug dealer to 78 months after fentanyl investigation

When detectives served the warrant earlier this year, they found over 1,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills along with other drugs.

AUSTIN, Texas — A convicted Austin drug dealer officially received his sentence this month – 78 months in prison.

The decision came Friday, Dec. 10, after Manuel Ramon Martinez pled guilty earlier this year to four counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Upon his release, Martinez will be supervised for a term of three years. Martinez will be ordered to participate in a substance abuse treatment program, must refrain from alcohol and other intoxicants during his supervision, and shall not possess any controlled substances without a valid prescription, among several other orders and conditions.

According to his original arrest affidavit from early 2021, officials said Austin and surrounding cities were experiencing a wave of overdose cases in relation to the illegal distribution of prescription pills, along with counterfeit oxycodone pills containing the synthetic opioid fentanyl. At the time, there were approximately 17 deaths under investigation.

In the course of their investigation, officers and agents learned that Martinez was a possible source of these Schedule II-V prescription pills. Using a controlled source, investigators set up a purchase for the oxycodone tablets from Martinez on Dec. 11, 2020. Detectives watched and listened through a recorded line as the source met with Martinez, exchanging $180 for 10 tablets.

Investigators eventually processed the pills, which returned a positive result for the presence of fentanyl. The gross weight of the oxycodone was found to be 1.2 grams. The tablets were blue in color and stamped with "M" on one side and "30" on the other.

Similar buy operations were set up on Jan. 9 and Jan 22, 2021. In these operations, a total of 30 more tablets were purchased from Martinez, which also tested positive for fentanyl.

A narcotics search warrant was served at his residence on West Slaughter Lane on Jan. 23, 2021. At the time it was served, Martinez was detained as his girlfriend and their three children were escorted outside of the apartment.

When detectives swept the residence, they discovered approximately 1,120 tablets, which also tested positive for fentanyl, 7.9 pounds of marijuana, 4.5 ounces of THX wax, 12 ounces of Alprazolam tables marked as Xanax (around 1,275 tablets) , two AR-15 rifles, two 9mm handguns (one of which was found on Martinez during initial contact), and $19,362, which detectives said was an indication of narcotics sales.