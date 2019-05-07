MANOR, Texas — The video above is related to a dog attack from 2017 that involved a 7-year-old boy.

A Manor man has been sentenced to three years in prison after his dogs attacked a 5-year-old boy on Easter Sunday in 2017.

On July 1, Travis County Judge Julie Kocurek sentenced Hector Guzman for negligently failing to secure his three dogs before an attack left the boy seriously injured, according to a press release from the office of the Travis County district attorney.

On the day of the attack, investigators said Guzman's three dogs dragged the victim for several feet by the arm before the boy's mother intervened. The boy was taken to a hospital where surgeons were able to save the his arm. But, as of 2019, the boy will continue to need medical care, the district attorney's office said.

The dogs were euthanized following the attack.

RELATED: VIDEO: 7-year-old boy bitten by dog in 'unprovoked attack', Manor police say

RELATED: What to do before and during a dog attack, according to trainers

RELATED: Woman files lawsuit after pair of pit bulls attacked her, her dog while walking Austin trail

According to the press release, Guzman's dogs had a history of aggressive behavior in a different county and investigators found their behavior had escalated prior to moving to Del Valle.

"The defendant's disregard of his dogs' escalating behavior led to this preventable situation," the lead prosecutor on the case said. "The child who was mauled will have obstacles ahead of him relating to this incident, but he is bright, full of energy, and is surrounded by the endless love and support of his family."

RELATED VIDEO: 7-year-old Manor boy bitten by dog in 'unprovoked attack'

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

San Antonio teen identified as 'Blue Bell licker' in viral video

Malfunction causes multiple fireworks to light at once at Kyle Fourth of July firework show

City of Austin offers explanation for why American flag wasn't flying Fourth of July morning

VERIFY: What does Austin's new homeless camping ordinance actually say?