Manor police searching for 2 men in connection with alleged armed robbery

The incident occurred at around 9:20 a.m. Monday at 102 E. Boyce St.

MANOR, Texas — Manor police are asking for the public's help identifying two men in connection with an alleged armed robbery Monday morning.

The Manor Police Department said that the men are persons of interest in the alleged robbery that occurred at around 9:20 a.m. Monday at 102 E. Boyce St. The men, pictured below, were last seen on camera running toward a vehicle that appeared to be a silver-colored 2005 to 2008 Honda Odyssey.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the Manor Police Department by calling 512-272-8177 or emailing police@manortx.gov. Callers should ask for Det. Kailey Krumpfer and may remain anonymous.

No additional information is available at this time.