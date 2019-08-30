AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man downtown early Friday morning.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Friday morning at Sabine Street and East Seventh Street near the Austin police headquarters.

According to Austin police, the man who was shot was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the man later died and are investigating this incident as a homicide. Police described the victim as a black man in his 20s.

Police have not released a description of the shooter at this time but said this was an isolated incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

If you have any information regarding this case, call Austin police at 512-472-TIPS, text "Tip 103" plus your message to CRIMES, use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

