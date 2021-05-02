Man who wore horns in US Capitol riot moved to Virginia jail

A man who stormed the U.S. Capitol has been moved to a jail in Virginia after a judge ordered authorities to provide him with organic food while he’s in custody.

A man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns has been moved to a jail in Virginia after a federal judge ordered authorities to provide him with organic food while he’s in custody.

Jacob Chansley was transferred to the Alexandria Detention Center after his attorney argued that his client hadn't eaten in nine days because the Washington jail didn't serve organic food.

His attorney says Chansley lost 20 pounds since being transferred from Arizona last week.