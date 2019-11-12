HOUSTON — For the second time in less than a week a Houston-area police officer has died in the line of duty.

Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, 43, was killed during a traffic stop Tuesday night. Police said she was assisting another officer with an arrest when she was struck and killed by the suspect, who was driving a Jeep.

Overnight police surrounded the suspect's mother's home, but after making entry it was determined he was not inside. The Harris County Sheriff's Office later released a photo of the suspect, identifying him as Tavores D. Henderson, 21.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Henderson is facing a felony charge of murder. Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information on his whereabouts.

Records show Henderson has multiple criminal records for assault on a family member. Another photo of him from the summer of 2019 comes from a previous arrest in Montgomery County.

Tavores Dewayne Henderson, 21, is shown in a previous arrest photo from the summer of 2019 in Montgomery County, TX

Tavores D. Henderson, previous arrest photo

An active warrant for his arrest stemmed from an incident on Sunday when Henderson confronted his ex-girlfriend and her co-worker and accused them of being in a relationship.

The two were attending a work function when Henderson arrived unexpectantly and allegedly threatened to fight the coworker. When his ex-girlfriend tried to leave, Henderson allegedly got out of his vehicle, picked her up and put him in his vehicle, leaving scratches on her face.

He drove for several miles before allegedly letting her go because she told him her mom and police knew where he was. The ex-girlfriend was given a protection order in the case.

Henderson also was arrested in February after another allegation of domestic violence. After visiting with his son while the child’s mother ran errands, he allegedly ran outside and told her, “open the door or I’ll shoot you,” and pointed a firearm at her.

The woman said he previously threatened her with guns, so she let him into the vehicle. He allegedly chocked her after she refused to park the vehicle and threatened to “knock all her teeth out of her mouth.”

Henderson was out on bond in that case.

On Tuesday night, Nassau Bay Chief Tom Cromie said Sgt. Sullivan died after being struck by a suspect in a Jeep. It happened as Sullivan assisted in an arrest in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court.

The Jeep's driver, believed to be Henderson, had an active warrant for domestic violence out of Harris County. While the suspect was being handcuffed, he was able to get away from Sullivan and another officer, get back in his vehicle and hit Sullivan while leaving the scene.

That Jeep was later found abandoned in an apartment complex parking lot.

Overnight police surrounded his mother's home in southeast Houston — blocking off a neighborhood as the search continued.

As of 7:30 a.m. deputies were using megaphones to try and communicate with the suspect, who was believed to be inside the home. They were calling him by name, telling him to come outside or they'll release the K-9 unit.

Deputies later confirmed the suspect was not in the home, however.

Earlier in the morning, KHOU 11 cameras spotted two women placed in the back of a patrol car for questioning, but so far no arrests have been announced.

Police initially described the suspect as being in his 20s, and he was last seen wearing a hoodie. Authorities said the suspect may have handcuffs attached to one wrist. Sheriff's deputies said, according to those who know him, the suspect is known to carry weapons.

The U.S. Marshals Office, Houston CrimeStoppers and The 100 Club are offering a total reward of $20,000 for information that leads to his capture.

As the search for Henderson continued overnight, a number of law enforcement officers escorted the body of the fallen police officer to the Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston.

Nassau Bay's police chief said Sgt. Sullivan was a 15-year-veteran of the force who helped train other police. She was also a mother.

Sullivan is the second officer death in our area in a matter of days. Over the weekend Houston Police Sgt. Christ Brewster, 32, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call in the city's East End. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

