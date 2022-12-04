HPD: Man could be charged for shooting, killing disguised home intruder

Police say the man shot and killed the home intruder after his mom called him for help.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man who fatally shot a suspected home intruder could face charges, according to the Houston Police Department.

Editorial note: The above video is from the previous story.

An investigation by HPD into the incident says that detectives consulted with the Harris County District Attorney's Office and determined it would be referred to a grand jury.

Initially, Houston police said the deceased man disguised himself as a nurse or home health care worker and tried to get inside a woman's home. The man then tried to force his way in, when the mother called her son for help.

The son then shot and killed the suspected home intruder, according to Houston police.

After the investigation, police say the woman was actually asleep when the man forced his way into the bedroom. She retrieved a pistol and the man walked out of the home.

The mother then called her son for help. After the call, the alleged home invader was held at gunpoint by the mother until her son arrived, according to police.

The son, described as a 40-year-old male, told officers he confronted the man and then shot him after the suspect lunged at him.

Neither the deceased home invader or the shooter were identified by Houston police.