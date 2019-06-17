AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Sunday night.

It happened just after 6:15 p.m.

Austin-Travis County crews were called to treat a man at the Jack in the Box on West William Cannon Drive near Highway 290. However, first responders told KVUE they're not sure if that's where the stabbing happened.

The man has serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, officials said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man shows up to Austin airport to find out his airline doesn't operate there anymore

Three injured in northeast Austin motorcycle crash