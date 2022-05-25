Man found dead in car after being shot in northern Travis County, TCSO says

According to TCSO, this is the ninth homicide of 2022 within its jurisdiction.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is investigating a homicide that happened overnight Wednesday in North Austin.

TCSO said deputies responded to the 3100 block of Shoreline Drive and, when they arrived, they found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was found dead in a vehicle at an apartment complex in the area, TCSO said.

There is not a suspect in custody, but detectives have determined the people involved are known to each other and this was an isolated incident, according to TCSO.

The sheriff's office said this is the ninth homicide of 2022 within its jurisdiction.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at (512)472-8477.