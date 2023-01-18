Man shot in Southeast Austin, nearby hospital under lockdown

APD is unable to release the name of the hospital at this time as it is against the hospital's policy.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in Southeast Austin early Wednesday morning, leading to a nearby hospital being placed on lockdown.

According to the Austin Police Department (APD), at 12:49 a.m. on Jan. 18, dispatch received a call regarding a man that was shot and is located in the 7000 block of Onion Creek Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that the victim was inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound. The man later told APD that he was shot in the 1900 block of East William Cannon Drive near a dog park and hospital.

Because the shooting occurred nearby a hospital, the hospital is currently under lockdown. APD is unable to release the name of the hospital at this time as it is against the hospital's policy.

The victim was later transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspected shooter has not been caught by police and officers are currently searching for them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.