Man shot early Tuesday morning, undergoing surgery

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in the early morning hours on Tuesday and is undergoing surgery.

At 12:54 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call stating that a man had been shot while inside of his car. Once officers were on the scene, they found the man, inside of his car, at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Stassney Lane.

After officers removed the man from his vehicle, he was loaded into an ambulance by the Austin-Travis County EMS and transported to a hospital in South Austin. The man is undergoing surgery following the gunshot wound.

According to APD, the man was shot by someone he knew and that person fled the scene.

An investigation is currently underway.

