GEORGETOWN, Texas — The man who pled guilty in the fatal 2017 hit-and-run of Georgetown 19-year-old bicyclist Tommy Ketterhagen has been sentenced to prison for 10 years for violating his probation, according to a report from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

In a controversial move, Aaron Davison, 22, was abruptly released from incarceration in March 2018. A district court judge sentenced him to two years in prison and 10 years probation, which included strict conditions like a counseling class, a written letter of apology to the victim's family and no traffic tickets during those 10 years.

Davison turned himself in days after the crash on Jan. 23, 2017, and pled guilty in January 2018. Davison was released on March 22, 2018, after the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said he served 404 days of the sentence and exhibited good behavior.

According to the Statesman report, Davison violated the terms of his condition when he was spotted by a retired Georgetown officer purchasing alcohol, missed two months of community service, and missed mandatory drug testing. On one instance when he did show up, the Statesman reported Davison tested positive for amphetamine.

The report also states that authorities discovered through jail phone calls that Davison was making after being arrested for violating his probation that he had been living in an apartment with a roommate, although he had listed his parents' address as his home. Additionally, Davison reportedly took a driver safety course online when he was supposed to take it in person.

State District Judge Rick Kennon sentenced Davison to 10 years in prison, which is the maximum sentence, the Statesman reported.

