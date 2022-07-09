Police: Man responsible for multiple shootings in Memphis while on Facebook Live in custody

Memphis police have identified the suspect as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police warned people in Memphis to be on the lookout for a man who is responsible for multiple shootings Wednesday while on Facebook Live.

Police said the suspect, 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, was taken into custody in the area of Ivan Road and Hodge Road. A shelter in place for that area has been lifted. People should avoid the area at this time.

According to Southaven police, a Dodge Challenger was stolen at a Raceway gas station on Stateline Road just before 9 p.m. The driver of the car recognized Kelly as the suspect and ran off. Memphis police found the car and took Kelly into custody. Southaven Police has charged Kelly with armed carjacking for this incident.

According to court records, there was an arrest warrant out for Kelly Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder before the shooting spree happened.

One person is dead after they were shot on Evergreen Street and Poplar Avenue, according to an ABC24 crew on the scene. Police haven't said if this person was shot by the suspect.

Armored vehicles leaving the scene after suspect Ezekiel Kelly was taken into custody.



The scene at Ivan and Hodge in South Memphis appears to be wrapping up. pic.twitter.com/vPnpeQ9Wcv — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) September 8, 2022

The University of Memphis said there were shots fired near Patterson and Southern but there's no threat at the University.

The Memphis Area Transit Authority has resumed trolley and bus service for one final run. Service will resume as scheduled Thursday morning.

AutoZone Park and the Memphis Redbirds suspended their game after the stadium was forced to go on lockdown. a double header has been scheduled for Thursday.