20-year-old National Guardsman killed in Dallas road rage shooting, police say

DALLAS — A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in an apparent road rage incident in southeast Dallas, police said. And now his mother is begging the public for help in locating the shooter.

Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting on eastbound LBJ Freeway at the Haymarket Road exit, according to a police news release.

When they arrived, they found the victim, Reginald Jeffery, inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue took Jeffery to a hospital, where he died.

“I’m just right now in disbelief,” his mother, Tilina Jeffery said. “I’m still trying to process this. In my mind, I keep telling myself this isn’t real. That’s how I’m getting through it.”

Witnesses told police that a dark-color SUV may have been involved in the shooting, according to the news release.

Police on Friday were still investigating the shooting. Officials said the motive in the shooting appeared to be road rage.

“My son tried to exit off and get away from these people that was chasing them and they proceed to shoot at them, which took my son’s life,” Tilina said. “I’m angry, I’m furious, I’m angry. And I’m more angry, because we don’t know who did this.”

Jeffery, according to his mother, was a National Guardsman. She is now asking for help finding the suspected shooter.

“We need justice for my son,” Tilina said. “Just think about if that was your sibling, your child, your brother, sister, anybody. Just put yourself in this situation. If you know anything call.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact homicide detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or by email at tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.

Tipsters can also be called into Crime Stoppers, which will offer up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Crime Stoppers tips can be called in at 214-373-TIPS (8477).

Dallas police have investigated a series of road rage shootings in recent weeks.

On Dec. 6, Carl Edmiston, 54, was fatally shot on U.S. 75 near the Woodall Rodgers exit. Edmiston was driving with his 17-year-old son when the shooting happened.

It was the second road rage shooting on U.S. 75 in less than a week. The first happened near 75 and Forest Lane, where a 34-year-old man fatally shot a 37-year-old man, police said.