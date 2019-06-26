ROUND ROCK, Texas — One person was killed after a shooting in a Round Rock neighborhood late Wednesday morning.

The Round Rock Police Department reported around 10 a.m. that they were responding to a shots-fired call on the 1900 block of Provident Lane.

Police said a man was taken to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead. A woman is now in custody.

The incident appears to be "domestic in nature." Officials do not believe there to be any danger to the public at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Hundreds of Brushy Creek fish killed after over 100,000 gallons of sewage leaks from wastewater plant

Parents sue Austin Aquarium claiming lemur bit their daughter