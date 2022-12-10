Man laying in the road dies after being run over by hit-and-run driver, HCSO says

The victim was laying in the roadway after getting into an argument with his girlfriend. She left before another driver ran him over.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The search is in for a driver who hit and killed a man laying on the Tomball Parkway late Tuesday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that moments before the victim was run over, he was in a car with his girlfriend. He got out of the car, and she left. He then laid down in the middle of the road on the Tomball Parkway and was hit by a dark-colored vehicle.

The hit-and-run driver never stopped to render aid and just kept going, deputies said.

This all happened just before 11:30 p.m. near Perry Road. Deputies said the 31-year-old victim died at the scene.

While it is said to be pretty dark even with the streetlights in the area where the man was hit, deputies said the driver would have been able to see him with their headlights on.

"The male was in the roadway so had the driver stopped, there wouldn't have been any causation factors on that person that struck the male,” HCSO Sgt. Dashana Cheek said. "Upon leaving the scene, it's now become basically a failure to stop and render aid investigation at this time."

Deputies are now looking for surveillance videos to try and find that driver. Meanwhile, if you know anything, you're asked to contact the sheriff's office.

