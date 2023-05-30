x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man in stable condition after being shot in the head in North Austin

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in stable condition after he was shot in the head early Tuesday morning, the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) confirmed.

TCSO said the shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Shoreline Drive in North Austin at around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. A man was shot in the head and transported to a hospital, and he is now in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting, according to the TCSO. However, the TCSO said there is no threat to the public.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

KVUE on social media:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out