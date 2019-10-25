AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is related to a separate SWAT situation that occurred earlier this week.

The Round Rock Police Department responded to a report of a man with a gun in the Baylor Scott & White Hospital at around 11:45 a.m. on Friday.

Police said the subject has been taken into custody and there is no danger to the public at this time. There were no shots fired and no injuries.

Baylor Scott & White released the following statement:

"The safety and well-being of everyone on our campus is our top priority. We would like to thank the Round Rock Police Department for quickly responding, in conjunction with our staff and public safety team, to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock to a report of a person with a weapon on our campus. While patient care was disrupted in the emergency department for a short period of time, the hospital remained operational. For additional information, please contact the Round Rock Police Department."

More information will be added as it becomes available.

