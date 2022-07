The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday near Seventh and Neches streets.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are trying to find the person who shot a man in Downtown Austin early Thursday morning.

The Austin Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday near Seventh and Neches streets.

The man who was shot is in the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect was in custody as of 6 a.m. Thursday.

No additional information is available at this time.

