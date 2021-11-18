Man hospitalized after second shooting on Sixth Street this week

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and the suspect is in custody.

AUSTIN, Texas — For the second time this week, there was a shooting on Sixth Street in Downtown Austin.

Austin police got a call about the shooting at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said two men were involved in the shooting on East Sixth Street, near Pete's Dueling Piano Bar. One was shot and is now in the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The other was later arrested in East Austin.

"The preliminary report's that it was two subjects that may have been engaged in gunplay with each other, at which point one was shot," Officer Eric Cleveland said.

Detectives will continue to investigate the incident. No additional information is available at this time.

This is the second shooting to occur on Sixth Street in the past few days. Early Tuesday morning, a man was shot at The Lodge bar on East Sixth Street. He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

There have been efforts to make Sixth Street safer, especially since the mass shooting in June that killed one and injured 13 others.

Austin Energy crews replaced 64 lights with LED fixtures to provide more illumination. The City of Austin is looking into making a dedicated area for emergency crews so they can respond faster. APD and the TABC are also leading targeted operations to crack down on underage drinking.